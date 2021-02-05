 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -1.33. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How extreme drones are built for winter weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News