Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Widespread light to moderate snow across the northeastern half of Iowa Saturday morning with heavy snow in spots. Find out how long the snow w…
Scattered rain and snow showers in the state today as a cold front sweeps over us, but snow looks more widespread tonight through Saturday. Ge…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7. A 3-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and c…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 12 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The are…