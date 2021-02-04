Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Waterloo, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Blizzard Warning from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.