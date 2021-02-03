Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 8:51 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.