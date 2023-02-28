Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from TUE 10:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.