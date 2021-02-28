Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
