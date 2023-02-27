Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
