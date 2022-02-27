Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.