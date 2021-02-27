 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News