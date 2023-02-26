Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.