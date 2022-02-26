 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

