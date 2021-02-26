 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News