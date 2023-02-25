It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
