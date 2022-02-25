Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 25, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

