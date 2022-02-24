It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 11 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The fo…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 6F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 4…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 m…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low tempe…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow.…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Watching a potential winter storm. A mix of rain and freezing rain...changing to all freezing rain overni…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.