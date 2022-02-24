Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 11 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.