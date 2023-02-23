It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.