It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow.…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. The fo…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 6F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 4…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 m…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to sta…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Watching a potential winter storm. A mix of rain and freezing rain...changing to all freezing rain overni…