Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
