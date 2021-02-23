 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News