Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.