It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST.