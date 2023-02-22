It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Ice Storm Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much going on in Iowa Tuesday or Tuesday night. That changes for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Thunderstorms, freezing rain, sleet, and s…
A look at blowing snow, snow-covered roads that created slick conditions and snowplows trying to keep the roads as clear as possible on Thursd…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Monday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Not much going on during the day Wednesday, but looking snowy for many tonight and Thursday. Track the activity hour by hour and see how much …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 5-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thu…