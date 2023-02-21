Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.