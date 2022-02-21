Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.