It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. 22 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
