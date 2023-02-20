The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Monday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
