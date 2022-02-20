Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorr…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 6F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 4…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to sta…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degree…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 14F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorro…