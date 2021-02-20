It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 3:00 AM CST. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low -18F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tem…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. -18 degrees is today's…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -6. Today's forecasted low temperature is -14 degrees. Waterloo…
This evening in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low near -10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperature…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend ti…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 6. -10 degrees is today's low. Pa…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures ba…