It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -12 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
