It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. -2 degrees is today's low. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.