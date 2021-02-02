 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24.25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

