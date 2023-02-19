The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo Sunday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.