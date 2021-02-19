It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A -1-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
