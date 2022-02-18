Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorr…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomorrow.…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good …
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Much colder. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to sta…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degree…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 14F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorro…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted lo…