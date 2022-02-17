It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. 4 degrees is today's low. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo's evening forecast: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Much colder. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorr…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good …
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy. Low 14F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo tomorro…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Windy with a few showers early. Cloudy skies late. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%…