It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 5-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
