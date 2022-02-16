Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 16, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

