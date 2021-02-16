 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 6. -10 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 10:00 AM CST. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News