It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 6. -10 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 10:00 AM CST. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
