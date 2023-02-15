It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.