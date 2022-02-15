Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.