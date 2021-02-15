 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. -18 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News