It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel even colder at -2. -18 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
