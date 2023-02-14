Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 13 degrees is to…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 20 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…