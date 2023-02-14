Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.