It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
