It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -6. Today's forecasted low temperature is -14 degrees. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
