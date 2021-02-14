 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -6. Today's forecasted low temperature is -14 degrees. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

