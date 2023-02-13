Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
