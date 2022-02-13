Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
