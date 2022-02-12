It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. A 5-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
