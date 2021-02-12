It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -13.26. -6 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -12.05. A -15-degree …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Bitterly cold. Cloudy. Low -7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, w…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 2.27. To…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around -15F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a g…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Bitterly cold. Considerable cloudiness. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to rema…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low -12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up i…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low -6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 3.55. Today's forecas…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at 2.65. A -3-degree low…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mainly clear skies. Low 2F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with …