Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -13.26. -6 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.