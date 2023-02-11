Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 13 degrees is to…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 20 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low.…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We'l…
Scattered rain and snow showers in the state today as a cold front sweeps over us, but snow looks more widespread tonight through Saturday. Ge…