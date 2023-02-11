Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.