Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Waterloo, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 1F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at hom…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool tomor…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temp…
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Wat…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low temper…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Waterloo Wednesday, with temperature…