Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Waterloo, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.