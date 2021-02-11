It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -8.2. Today's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
