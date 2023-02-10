It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 20 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 13 degrees is to…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waterloo today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Par…
It will be a cold day in Waterloo, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We'l…
Scattered rain and snow showers in the state today as a cold front sweeps over us, but snow looks more widespread tonight through Saturday. Ge…