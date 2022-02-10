Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.